Buhari is building a better future for Nigerian youth – Adesina

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, has asked Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari as he is interested in a better future for Nigerian youth.

Adesina made this call in a statement issued by Attah Esa, Deputy Director (Information), Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Adesina maintained that President Buhari wants to build a better future for the younger generation.

‘‘One of the reasons President Buhari repeatedly contested for the position of the President of Nigeria was to see the country properly take care of young people.

‘‘He strongly believes there should be a better country for the future generation.

‘‘Tell your colleagues to team up with a government that envisages a better future for this country because Nigerians deserve a better future and that is what the President is aspiring to bequeath,’’ he said., according to Punch.