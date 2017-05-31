[The Presidential Blog] 37 hilarious tweets that will help you know all your Ministers

How on earth did we miss this???
On Democracy day, Nigerian lawyer/author/mentor and “prospective Vice-President of Nigeria” (you already know this is a funny person right?), Orji A. Uka dedicated “36 minutes and 36 tweets to appraise the Ministers”.
If you took out his introductory tweet, Orji actually spent 1 hour 6 minutes posting 37 tweets but who cares about the tiny, murky details when reading the juiciest and funniest descriptions of Nigerian ministers there ever was?
Consider these the “Minseducation of *insert your name*:
…the aftermath of the midnight raid of the homes of Judges. Not sure the fight against corruption has been won. Several probes, no report.
— Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017
… of wits with the several Presidential Aides. I didn't mention Madam Abike Dabiri.
— Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017
[In Case You Missed It: Geoffrey Onyeama asks Nigerians to ignore Abike Dabiri over Trump’s travel ban]
…chiefs. And to be fair, the war against Boko Haram has been one of the few highlights of the Admin. So he takes some kudos.
— Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017
*The Defence Minister is Mansur Muhammad Dan-Ali.
… by the golden opp given to him by Richard Quest to redeem himself. A simple Nigeria came out of his mouth as Senegal.
— Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017
… at the last Olympics.
4. Their kits arrived very late into the competition.
All these under one man.
And he is still in office.
— Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017
FINANCE: KEMI ADEOSUN.
Appeared totally out of her debt in the 1st few months. 1 sentence will continue to hunt her throughout her tenure…
— Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017
EDUCATION: ADAMU ADAMU
Honestly the only time I read about him was when he appointed a committee to renegotiate the 2009 ASUU Agreement…
— Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017
MINISTER OF STATE FOR EDUCATION: ANTHONY ANWUKA
Last time I asked Anthony who? Some1 almost had my head. So this time I ask Anthony who?
— Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017
I am not sure he should take the credit for any of the gains from the #MadeinNigeria campaign. At least he hasn't frustrated it.
— Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017
…Ministry. Most likely because I don't watch NTA. Not for the first time tonight, I apologise for my ignorance.
— Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017
[Quick Read: How to remember Aisha Abubakar]
…It is largely accepted that he hasn't improved the budgeting process. And that, gentlemen is his day job. Hopefully he can leverage…
— Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017
… on the new Executive Order on Budgeting.
— Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017
[Watch something else you must remember Minister Udo Udoma for]
MINISTER OF STATE FOR BUDGET & NATIONAL PLANNING: ZAINAB AHMED
Since the Constitution says that there must be a Minister from each State.
— Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017
POWER, WORKS & HOUSING: 2 years into the Buhari admin, power has not been solved. The almighty Fashola appears to have been demystified…
— Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017
MINISTER OF STATE FOR POWER, WORKS & HOUSING: MUSTAPHA SHEHURI
Once again I needed Google to confirm his name.
— Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017
TRANSPORT: ROTIMI AMAECHI
Ceded control of Aviation to Sirika, Ports to MD, NPA & Maritime to NIMASA. So he has enough time to fight Wike.
— Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017
MINISTER OF STATE FOR AVIATION: HADI SIRIKA
The only Junior Minister in constant limelight. Understandably so. Didn't follow through…
— Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017
…runway repairs and even threatened to resign if he failed to deliver on schedule. And deliver he did.
— Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017
MINISTER OF STATE FOR AGRIC & RURAL DEV: HEINEKEN LOKPOBIRI
Lends credence to the growing calls to do away with the Junior Minister position
— Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017
HEALTH: ISAAC ADEOYE
Widely respected. Huge pedigree. But that is where it ends. Ask Lassa Fever and Meningitis. Let's not even think Ebola.
— Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017
There you go!
Follow @ynaija on Twitter