[The Presidential Blog] 37 hilarious tweets that will help you know all your Ministers

How on earth did we miss this???

On Democracy day, Nigerian lawyer/author/mentor and “prospective Vice-President of Nigeria” (you already know this is a funny person right?), Orji A. Uka dedicated “36 minutes and 36 tweets to appraise the Ministers”.

If you took out his introductory tweet, Orji actually spent 1 hour 6 minutes posting 37 tweets but who cares about the tiny, murky details when reading the juiciest and funniest descriptions of Nigerian ministers there ever was?

Consider these the “Minseducation of *insert your name*:

…the aftermath of the midnight raid of the homes of Judges. Not sure the fight against corruption has been won. Several probes, no report. — Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017

… of wits with the several Presidential Aides. I didn't mention Madam Abike Dabiri. — Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017

[In Case You Missed It: Geoffrey Onyeama asks Nigerians to ignore Abike Dabiri over Trump’s travel ban]

…chiefs. And to be fair, the war against Boko Haram has been one of the few highlights of the Admin. So he takes some kudos. — Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017

*The Defence Minister is Mansur Muhammad Dan-Ali.

… by the golden opp given to him by Richard Quest to redeem himself. A simple Nigeria came out of his mouth as Senegal. — Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017

… at the last Olympics.

4. Their kits arrived very late into the competition.

All these under one man.

And he is still in office. — Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017

FINANCE: KEMI ADEOSUN.

Appeared totally out of her debt in the 1st few months. 1 sentence will continue to hunt her throughout her tenure… — Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017

EDUCATION: ADAMU ADAMU

Honestly the only time I read about him was when he appointed a committee to renegotiate the 2009 ASUU Agreement… — Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017

MINISTER OF STATE FOR EDUCATION: ANTHONY ANWUKA

Last time I asked Anthony who? Some1 almost had my head. So this time I ask Anthony who? — Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017

I am not sure he should take the credit for any of the gains from the #MadeinNigeria campaign. At least he hasn't frustrated it. — Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017

…Ministry. Most likely because I don't watch NTA. Not for the first time tonight, I apologise for my ignorance. — Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017

[Quick Read: How to remember Aisha Abubakar]

…It is largely accepted that he hasn't improved the budgeting process. And that, gentlemen is his day job. Hopefully he can leverage… — Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017

MINISTER OF STATE FOR BUDGET & NATIONAL PLANNING: ZAINAB AHMED

Since the Constitution says that there must be a Minister from each State. — Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017

POWER, WORKS & HOUSING: 2 years into the Buhari admin, power has not been solved. The almighty Fashola appears to have been demystified… — Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017

MINISTER OF STATE FOR POWER, WORKS & HOUSING: MUSTAPHA SHEHURI

Once again I needed Google to confirm his name. — Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017

TRANSPORT: ROTIMI AMAECHI

Ceded control of Aviation to Sirika, Ports to MD, NPA & Maritime to NIMASA. So he has enough time to fight Wike. — Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017

MINISTER OF STATE FOR AVIATION: HADI SIRIKA

The only Junior Minister in constant limelight. Understandably so. Didn't follow through… — Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017

…runway repairs and even threatened to resign if he failed to deliver on schedule. And deliver he did. — Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017

MINISTER OF STATE FOR AGRIC & RURAL DEV: HEINEKEN LOKPOBIRI

Lends credence to the growing calls to do away with the Junior Minister position — Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017

HEALTH: ISAAC ADEOYE

Widely respected. Huge pedigree. But that is where it ends. Ask Lassa Fever and Meningitis. Let's not even think Ebola. — Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) May 29, 2017

