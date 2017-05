In reaction to a photo of a ‘beheaded Trump‘, Donald Trump in an angry tweet has asked Kathy Griffin to be ashamed of herself.

Coming after a tweet, ‘covfefe‘ that broke the internet and is still trending, the US President said his 11-year-old son, Barron, are ‘having a hard time’ with the gory photo.

Although, Griffin has apologised and pulled down the photo, screenshots of the photo are still online.