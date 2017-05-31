Donald Trump beheaded in mock gory photo

US comedienne, Kathy Griffin, released a photo of herself holding the detached head of a man that resembles US president, Donald Trump.

The comedian posed for the gory shot during a photo session with famed photog Tyler Shields, TMZ reports.

During the photo shoot, Kathy joked that she and Tyler would need to move to Mexico once the pics got released, for fear they’d be thrown in prison.

