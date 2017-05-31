Donald Trump beheaded in mock gory photo

US comedienne, Kathy Griffin, released a photo of herself holding the detached head of a man that resembles US president, Donald Trump.
The comedian posed for the gory shot during a photo session with famed photog Tyler Shields, TMZ reports.
During the photo shoot, Kathy joked that she and Tyler would need to move to Mexico once the pics got released, for fear they’d be thrown in prison.
Here's my artsy fartsy statement! I'm mocking the guy who mocks everybody. EVERYBODY (well, not the Russians so much) Anywhoo…If you could've seen us trying to fashion a Trump mask…haha We started playing around w props, etc, so I shall title this work "there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his…WHEREVER." OBVIOUSLY…I do not condone or encourage any of my fans / followers or ANYONE to cause harm to ANYONE. Verbally or otherwise. KG
