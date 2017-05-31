Make Nigeria competitive – Osinbajo urges Dangote, others

Yemi Osinbajo inaugurated the National Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council on Tuesday, May 30 with a directive to create the chance for Nigeria to be competitive industrially.

Osinbajo is the chair of the council with the two ministers of Industry, Okechukwu Enelamah and Aisha Abubakar as chairs of the public sector team.

Aliko Dangote chairs the private sector group with Atedo Peterside as alternate chair.

At the event at Aso Rock, the Acting President said the council’s duty was to enable Nigerians create livelihoods for themselves, NAN reports.

“It is not just a patriotic duty but I believe that it is what will rescue and save our country and give our country a real chance to be competitive in global business and commerce.

“And to give our people a fair chance of being able to create livelihood for themselves, jobs and all of those things that will make for a nation of people who are happy and satisfied.’’

“Even the most successful experiments ended up in stagnation because government simply does not make the best business men or women.

“Government simply is not motivated enough,’’ he said.

Osinbajo added that the environment needed to improve to make more profits.

“I am really excited that that we are starting something today which I strongly believe that if we do it right we have a chance to turn things around permanently in the country,’’ Osinbajo said.

He also urged the council to hold the government accountable and make the government to act more effectively.

“I think that what we have tried to do by creating this council is to be able to put policy to test and policy to examination.

“So that there is a process by which the private sector is able to contribute to policy implementation but more importantly also to developing those policies,’’ he said.