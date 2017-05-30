Osinbajo gives Dangote, 35 others new appointments (FULL LIST)

The Federal government has inaugurated the board of the Nigerian Industrial Policy and the Competitiveness Advisory Council in Abuja on Tuesday, May 30.
The 36-member council is to chaired by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, comprising also, representatives of the public and private sectors as well as a 7-member Technical Committee.
The Council was set up to look into policies that will reorganise Nigeria’s industrialisation bid.
Below are the members of the Council:
1. His Excellency, the Acting President and Chairman of the EMT, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (Chairman)
2. Hon. Minister, Industry Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah (Vice-Chairman, Public Sector)
3. Hon. Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Aisha Abubakar (Alternate Vice-Chairman, Public Sector)
4. President, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote (Vice-Chairman, Private Sector)
Chairman, ANAP Business Jets Ltd, Mr. Atedo Peterside (Alternate Vice-Chairman, Private Sector)
OTHER PRIVATE SECTOR MEMBERS:
1. Chairman, Nigerian Breweries and PZ Cussons Chief Kola Jamodu
2. Chairman, BUA Group Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu
3. Chairman, IVM Innoson Group of Companies Limited Dr. Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma
4. GMD, Chi Foods Nigeria Mr. Rahul Savara
5. Chairman, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc Mr. John Coumantarous
6. CEO, Emzor Pharmaceuticals Mrs. Stella Okoli
7. Country Head, Olam Mr. Mukul Mathur
8. President/CEO Beloxxi Industries Limited Mr. Obi Ezeude
9. MD/CEO Fidson Healthcare Plc Dr. Fidelis Ayebea
10. Founder, Flutterwave Mr. Iyinoluwa Aboyeji
11. President & CEO, GE Business Operations Nigeria Mr. Lazarus Angbazo
12. CEO, Jumia Mrs. Juliet Anamah
13. CEO, SecureID Nigeria Ltd Mrs. Kofo Akinkugbe
14. Chairman/C.E.O, AMMASCO International Limited Alhaji Ado Mustapha
15. Chairman, KAM Industries Alhaji Kamaldeen Yusuf
16. Chairman, United Textiles Plc Alhaji Adamu Atta
17. Chairman Candel Corporation; CEO Swift Networks Mr. Charles Anudu
18. Chairman, Rumbu Sacks Nigeria Limited Alhaji Ibrahim Salisu Buhari
19. Chairman, Tofa Group Mr. Isiaku Tofa
20. MD/CEO Proforce Limited Mr. Ade Ogundeyin
21. President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Dr. Frank Udemba Jacobs
OTHER PUBLIC SECTOR MEMBERS:
1. Hon. Minister for Budget & National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma
2. Hon. Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun
3. Hon. Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh
4. Hon. Minister for Power, Works & Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola
5. Hon. Minister for Transportation, Chief Rotimi Amaechi
6. Hon. Minister of State, Petroleum Resources Dr. Ibe Kachikwu
7. Hon. Minister for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi
8. Hon. Minister for Science & Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu
9. Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele
TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBERS:
1. Economic Adviser to the President Dr. Yemi Dipeolu
2. Trade Adviser/Chief Negotiator Amb. Chiedu Osakwe
3. MD, Bank of Industry Mr. Waheed Olagunju
4. Exec. Director/CEO, Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Mr. Olusegun Awolowo
5. Executive Secretary, Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission Ms. Yewande Sadiku
6. Statistician-General, National Bureau of Statistics Dr. Yemi Kale
7. CEO, Economic Associates Dr. Ayo Teriba
