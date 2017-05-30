Osinbajo gives Dangote, 35 others new appointments (FULL LIST)

The Federal government has inaugurated the board of the Nigerian Industrial Policy and the Competitiveness Advisory Council in Abuja on Tuesday, May 30.

The 36-member council is to chaired by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, comprising also, representatives of the public and private sectors as well as a 7-member Technical Committee.

The Council was set up to look into policies that will reorganise Nigeria’s industrialisation bid.

Below are the members of the Council:

1. His Excellency, the Acting President and Chairman of the EMT, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (Chairman)