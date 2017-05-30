How politicians and the judiciary aid corruption

by Samuel Okike

It’s not news that Nigeria has a deeply flawed judicial system, one where corrupt practices like bribery is the order of the day.

A simple Google search for the term ‘judge bribe’ would return so many cases that you’ll wonder if it is truly illegal. No wonder the present administration placed such importance on fighting corruption.

But with fresh cases of bribery between politicians and members of the judiciary – the two parties one would expect to hold the law with the highest regard – it is difficult to see any real progress that has been made in the fight against corruption.

The latest of such cases is the allegation made against Senator Dino Melaye andElection Tribunal Judge, Akoh Ikpeme. According to online newspaper, Sahara Reporters, Ikpeme was alleged to have received a bribe from the senator in order to judge the case before her in his favour.

Imagine hearing of a Judge and a Senator – who are supposed to be those pioneering the fight against corruption as is the goal of this administration – this deep in such a scandal. It really calls for concern.

Sadly, this is the kind of country we live in, one where people in power act with such impunity. The truth is, until people start getting locked up for corruption, irrespective of position or political status, the goal to create a corruption-free judiciary – and country at large – may never be achieved.