Before Dino’s leaked tape, there were three others

by Samuel Okike

On Tuesday, online newspaper, Sahara Reporters released an audio recording of Senator Dino Melaye, where the politician was overheard reportedly attempting to bribe to a federal judge, Akoh Ikpeme. However, this is not the first time the dealings of politicians would be exposed through leaked tapes. In fact, Nigeria has quite a history of leaking incriminating documents of politicians and people in power.

It dates as far back as 2015 when an audio clip leaked of a secret meeting where former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro; Ekiti Governor, Ayodele Fayose; Osun senator, Iyiola Omisore; Army Captain, Sagir Koli, former Minister of Special Duties, Caleb Olubolade and Minister for Police Affairs, Jelili Adesiyan were recorded in a conversation where they allegedly planned to rig the Ekiti Governorship Elections. The leak was famously dubbed Ekitigate.

This leak caused quite a stir, and – for better or worse – it led to the beginning of a new era of exposing corrupt politicians through leaked* audio tapes.

In December 2016, Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike was caught on tape as having a telephone conversation with officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), arranging payment to the officials in exchange for their help in rigging the recently concluded legislative elections in the state.

Later that same month, Sahara Reporters released an audio of a telephone conversation between Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and his counterpart in Ekiti State, Governor Ayodele Fayose, in which both men discussed Wike’s ‘sharp manoeuvres’ during the December 10, 2016, rerun of legislative elections in Rivers State.

It is evident that this has become a trend in Nigeria, one that many consider positive since it helps expose corrupt people in power, and in turn enlightens Nigerians on who to vote into power.