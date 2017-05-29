Donald Trump is a racist, bigot and a misogynist | Cities call for Trump’s impeachment

Members of the US Congress may be pushed to launch impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump, as a growing number of cities and towns are pushing for that.

Some of the cities include the Massachusetts towns of Cambridge, Amherst, Pelham, Leverett and the latest addition, Brookline, who passed the resolution on Thursday.

Los Angeles, Chicago are other cities that have made the call.

Alderman Ameya Pawar, Chicago, who introduced the resolution, said Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey was the motivation.

“Donald Trump is a racist, a bigot, and a misogynist, and he is attempting to enact policies around his beliefs. But that’s not why I introduced the resolution calling on Congress to begin impeachment proceedings,” Pawar said. “I introduced this resolution because President Trump continues to obstruct the investigation into Russian influence over his administration, in his business dealings, and the alleged collusion during the 2016 election. It is time for a full and thorough investigation led by the United States Congress,” he said.

The goal of the movement, Politico reports, is to convince the Congress to take active steps in towards Trump’s impeachment.

However, Illinois state Senator, Sam McCann has described the call as ‘hyper-partisan. He said, “I believe that calling for impeachment this early is a form of hyper-partisanship.”

McCann who is a Trump supporter, considering to run for Illinois governor in 2018, said if the president is guilty of any crime that warrants his impeachment, he would be the first to call for it.

The House of Representatives has impeached two U.S. presidents, Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. Both acquitted by the Senate.