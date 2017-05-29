5 Nigerians arrested in Ghana for allegedly selling genital enhancement drugs

The Western Regional Police in Ghana, has arrested five Nigerians for allegedly selling contraband medicines, mostly for the enlargement of the genitals – penis and buttocks.

The five of them were arrested in Prestea Huni-Valley District, by the Western Regional Office of the country’s Pharmacy Council, with the help of the Police, Daily Post reports.

The Huni-Valley District Crime Officer, ASP Simon Deta, confirmed the arrest, stating that they would be investigated and prosecuted.