Barcelona confirm Ernesto Valverde as new head coach

Barcelona have confirmed the appointment of former coach of Athletic Bilbao, Ernesto Valverde, as their new coach.

Valverde replaces Luis Enrique, who announced that he would leave in March and has signed a two-year contract, with the option for an additional year included.

“Ernesto Valverde is the new coach of Barcelona. I have spoken personally with him this afternoon, telling him of our decision and he said he was very happy and looking forward to the challenge of coaching Barca,” president Josep Maria Bartomeu said on Monday.

“Valverde has the knowledge and experience we were looking for and he loves youth football. He has a special style and a philosophy which is similar to Barca’s. He’s a very hard worker, he coaches the way we like to coach. … There are many reasons why we chose him.

“He will be presented on Thursday. [Sporting director] Robert Fernandez has been working hard over the last few months, it’s demanding work [finding a new coach] and any questions you can ask him on Thursday at the presentation.”

Jon Aspiazu, who has worked with Valverde for 15 years, arrives as his assistant coach,