Iheanacho leaves Eagles camp to seal West Ham transfer

Manchester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, has left the Super Eagles’ training camp in Paris to England.

Iheanacho, 21 has been the subject of a £24 million bid from London club, West Ham, and there are reports that he is set to undergo medicals at the said club.

He is however expected back the Paris camp before the Super Eagles international friendly match with Togo in Paris on Tuesday.

Leicester have however shown interest amid the uncertainty of the future of Riyad Mahrez at the King Power Stadium.

Other clubs including Southampton and Everton are also reportedly interested.

