Who will save the people of Benue from demon-casting Governor Ortom?

Ortom de Barrow!

That hilarious clapback former Senate President, David Mark delivered to Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom while the two exchanged insults over a photo of wheelbarrows the governor allegedly distributed to youth in the state. We’re not sure Ortom has recovered from the jabs and while the rest of us moved on quietly, Ortom crept back to spotlight with his Democracy Day speech.

In the grand scheme of things, many of us would need a few pokes in the brain to recollect which state Benue is or who governs it. No disrespect. Home and abroad, Benue is currently that state where the governor empowered the youth by handing out wheelbarrows to them. Yes, he denied his involvement in the generosity, but are we convinced? First, his team said his name was photoshopped on the one-wheeled vehicles then they said it was a donation by a commission for refugees and displaced persons. The commission was said to have decided to hand the governor the glory for its goodwill by inscribing his name on the carts. Stories that touch…

So Ortom gained quite a reputation already!

*insert Democracy day

While we all paid deserving attention to the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo speech and the plainly hidden bombshell therein, Ortom was in Benue celebrating his SECOND year in office with a very spiritual speech. He mentioned that at the time he took over government way back in 2015, “wild parties, orgies, ungodliness, witchcraft, and idol worshipping was common and Government House was desecrated with all forms of ungodliness“. As the deliverer and saviour that he is, his emergence as governor “purged the government of all forms of ungodliness”.

Rather than get upset, we have to admit that in addition to having little knowledge of any good deeds by his administration, we had no idea he’s a demon-casting governor too. Maybe that’s a plus for the people of Benue, we think. A leader who can fight spiritual battles plus all else.

Until we came across these comments:

There’s no way to save Ortom now, at least not at this time when he has trumped a chance at salvaging himself and his drowning administration. If a governor is still in the business of shifting blames two years into his administration or better put, at mid-term, then “benue people have suffered”.