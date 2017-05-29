Why Yahaya Bello must go – Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West, APC) has outlined reasons the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, must resign.

The drama started after INEC reported that the governor had registered twice. Dino Melaye and other APC leaders then asked the governor to resign or be impeached.

The governor replied, saying, ‘resignation is not one of the options’.

Today, on his Instagram page, Melaye posted a screenshot from a publication, highlighting some of the activities of the governor and the funds used.

Why Yahaya Bello must go A post shared by Dino Melaye (@dinomelaye) on May 29, 2017 at 10:16am PDT