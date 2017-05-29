NYSC: Corps members to be posted to farms – Kazaure

The Director-General of the NYSC, Brig-Gen. Suleiman, has said on Monday that the scheme would soon start posting corps members to farms.

He said this in an interview with newsmen during an official visit to the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Sagamu, Ogun.

“It should interest you to know that the NYSC will soon begin its agricultural development scheme where corps members will be posted to farms for their primary assignments.

“Already the NYSC has acquired active farmlands across the Nation’s geopolitical zones with four already fully operational in Kwali, Bauchi, Oyo and Kebbi.

“After this orientation programme for the Batch A corps members, we will begin posting some of them to these farms as a pilot phase.

“Though we are starting with four states for now, we will integrate the other stats as time goes, the project is ongoing,” Kazaure said according to Vanguard.

The State Coordinator, Ogun state, Mrs Gladys Mbachi, thanked the DG for the visit and his emphasis on the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.