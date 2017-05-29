N100bn voted for Family Home Fund – FG

Prof Yemi Osinbajo has announced that the Federal Government has set aside N100 billion for the family home fund under its Social Investment Programme (SIP).

He said this at the “2nd year commemorative event of the federal government of Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari” highlighting the achievements of the SIP.

“There is also an aspect of this SIP that has not been mentioned; this is N100 billion set aside forthe Family Home Fund, our Social Housing Project.

“The N100 billion is a yearly contribution to our N1 trillion social housing fund. This is the largest in the history of the country.

“The World Bank, AFDB, are contributors to the fund.

“From this fund, developers of real estates for social housing will borrow 80 per cent of cost of project and counter fund with their own 20 per cent.

“The same fund will enable us to provide mortgages for hundreds of thousands across the country who want to own homes on their own.

“Anyone who can afford 30,000 a month will be able to buy a home under our new social housing fund scheme.”

In reaction to praises for the SIP, he said, “we do not consider that this programme is a favour that is done to you.

“You deserve this programme because you are citizens of this country’ this country can provide and we will provide for all those that need help, he said, according to Premium Times.