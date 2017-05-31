We now know the real meaning of Donald Trump’s #Covfefe

Donald Trump had it all figured out. We were only playing catch up this whole time.

The man set out to star in the biggest reality TV show ever seen in the history of the world – #TheUSPresidency. The Kardashians have absolutely nothing on him.

And guess what! He’s always been successful at everything he does. Americans, especially are the real losers here.

It all became clear this morning when Trump noticed that his ratings were going doing – with all these spirited calls for impeachment, Trump cannot have you causing his big project to be yanked off TV “despite the constant negative press covfefe…”

 

WHAT.IS.HAPPENING.HERE???

“What is happening here?”
Wondered, a confused Jens Stoltenberg

What on God’s earth is Covfefe? The entire internet has been in a frenzy trying to figure this out all morning, there is even already a souvenir webpage dedicated to this covfefe. And we are here for all that.

Trump has tried to regain control of the situation that immediately spun out of control by tweeting this:

But the deed has already been done. The ink is dry. And Merriam Webster is frustrated.

However, rather than get mad, frustrated or completely resign himself to fate like many others, Rob Szcerba decided to take a full swing at a daring meaning, and we totally agree with him!

Trump looks like the kind of guy who’d use the same password across board and “covfefe” – considering his obsession with media covfefe – is just the kind of encryption he’d use.

 

