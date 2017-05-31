You look foolish | Mercy Johnson replies fan who asked Juliet Ibrahim to get a husband

Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has blasted a fan who asked Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim to get married.

The fan had called out Juliet Ibrahim, 31, asking her to visit a church to pray in order to get a husband, instead of attending comedy shows with Mercy Johnson who is happily married with three kids.

The fan @iamdjmurphylee001 wrote: “Well done, time wey u suppose dey go church or prayer seminar to dey ask baba God husband you dey do glo laftan.”

The comment was made after mercy Johnson shared a picture of her and Juliet Ibrahim at GloLafta in Calabar on her instagram page @mercyjohnsonokojie.

Mercy Johnson replied, “You look foolish and you just showed everyone that you truly are foolish.

“May God help you to learn how powerful words are and how to mind your business.”