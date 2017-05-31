The Thread: Donald Trump is ashamed of his latest mistake; hits delete

Who knew Donald Trump could be ashamed of what he tweets enough to hit the delete button? In a surprising move, Donald Trump deleted his most viral tweet yet after the world- not just America- descended on him with glorious memes and hilarious suggestions.
Before the tweet was taken down, it racked 126 retweets and 60k likes, this ‘monitoring spirit’ reported.
#covfefe is gone. But not before 160k likes. pic.twitter.com/zFzBNSbWsR
— Jason Newborne (@JasonNewborne) May 31, 2017
Taking its place, the previously snoozing media managers quipped:
Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017
We had actually expected:
"Not only is covfefe a word, it's the greatest word ever uttered." pic.twitter.com/kWhfLrFaKn
— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 31, 2017
Isn’t it though.
