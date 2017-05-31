The Thread: Donald Trump is ashamed of his latest mistake; hits delete

Who knew Donald Trump could be ashamed of what he tweets enough to hit the delete button? In a surprising move, Donald Trump deleted his most viral tweet yet after the world- not just America- descended on him with glorious memes and hilarious suggestions.

Before the tweet was taken down, it racked 126 retweets and 60k likes, this ‘monitoring spirit’ reported.

Taking its place, the previously snoozing media managers quipped:

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

We had actually expected:

"Not only is covfefe a word, it's the greatest word ever uttered." pic.twitter.com/kWhfLrFaKn — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 31, 2017

Isn’t it though.