Fayose likes publicity – Presidency

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has said Fayose’s call for Buhari’s resignation is only a publicity stunt.

In a chat with Channels TV, Garba said the presidency has no time for Fayose’s antics.

“I’m sad that you are inviting me to speak on Governor Fayose. If you follow the Presidency, we don’t talk when he talks because he is desperate for publicity.

“We have a constitution that governs the country and the constitution is very clear about how the country runs. This country has a tripod of authority in terms of distribution of political power.

“You have the parliament which is doing its own work, you have the judiciary which is running, you have the executive and we don’t have any problem with this so therefore if anybody has a problem with the constitution, then they should go change it.

Fayose had earlier asked President Buhari to resign if he loved the country.