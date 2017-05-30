Resign, you are incapacitated – Fayose tells Buhari

23 days after Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, left on a medical trip, the governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has asked the president to resign.

Speaking with reporters in Lagos on Tuesday, Fayose said the president has not been able to effectively discharge his constitutional duties due to ill health, The Cable reports.

Fayose added that Buhari fighting corruption goes beyond discovering large sums of money, but the right things at the right time.

“So far, the APC-led federal government has been a government of misadventure and Nigerians are worse for it.

“They say they are fighting corruption but are shielding corrupt elements within their fold. Members of the opposition defect to the APC for protection‎. Fighting corruption is more than discovering huge sums of money all over the place, with nobody being traced to be the owners, moral corruption too is bad.

‎”He can do us the great help by resigning. Not resigning bothers on his integrity.‎ His absence allows others to suppress and oppress others and that means he is allowing others ‎ to suppress their fellow human beings.‎ There are many governments in one and they are clueless.‎ We need an active president going by our numerous challenges. ‎

‎”How long will Nigerians wait for an incapacitated president‎? We cannot wait again for somebody to hold us to ransom.‎ I don’t have any bad blood against Buhari; Osinbajo has no powers without the president. He owes us the duty to tell us the state ‎of his health.”