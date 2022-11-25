Senegal becomes the first African team to win at the World Cup after defeating Qatar 3-1

Senegal becomes the first African team to win a World Cup match after defeating Qatar 3-1.

Qatar, on the other hand, are on the verge of being eliminated from the group stage of their home World Cup after Senegal handed them their second consecutive defeat.

The Middle Eastern team fought courageously but will be eliminated with a game to spare if the Netherlands avoid defeat against Ecuador on Friday evening.

But Senegal, the African champion, is up and running.

Four minutes before halftime, Boulaye Dia broke the deadlock by punishing Boualem Khoukhi’s poor clearing.

Qatar’s hopes for a comeback in the second half were shattered when former Bristol City forward Famara Diedhiou scored a magnificent header only three minutes after the break.

Watford’s Ismaila Sarr had an early opportunity for his 50th international cap but hit the side netting, while Everton’s Idrissa Gueye’s rasping shot went just wide.

Qatar believed they should have been awarded a penalty after Akram Afif was fouled in the area by Sarr, but referee Antonio Lahoz awarded just a goal kick, much to the chagrin of the home fans.

Edouard Mendy, the goalkeeper for Chelsea, produced spectacular reflex saves to deny Almoez Ali and Ismail Mohamad, but he was helpless against Mohammed Muntari’s powerful header.

Qatar was attempting to get an equalizer, but Bamba Dieng’s goal deflated the home crowd and dropped Qatar to the bottom of the group with no points after two games.

