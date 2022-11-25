The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway and in True Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment”.

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Disney Plus)

Even though the Guardians of the Galaxy appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder in 2022, their last independent film was released in 2017. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled for release in May 2023, but in the meanwhile, writer/director James Gunn is offering fans this holiday gift.

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Bradley Cooper as Rocket all reprise their roles. In a quest to make Christmas memorable for Quill, the Guardians travel to Earth in search of the ideal gift. Banter and antics ensue.

Love, Lizzo (HBO Max)

Love, Lizzo is a three-year-long documentary that profiles Lizzo, one of the most engaging and outspoken entertainers of recent years.

The flute-playing superstar’s route to success was not straightforward, yet she has transcended musical genres and won the hearts of virtually everyone who has heard her music. As she performs and recounts her life from childhood to her current status as that b*tch, she drives home the message woven throughout her music about the value of being authentic and embracing all that makes you unique.

Blood and Water Season 3 (Netflix)

The highly anticipated Season 3 kicks off on the same high note of suspense and drama as Season 2, as the Parkhurts group continues to uncover berried secrets around them.

Ama Qamata plays the role of Puleng Khumalo, Khosi Ngema play’s Fikile, Arno Greef as Chris, and Thabang Molaba as KB.

The plot follows sixteen-year-old Puleng Khumalo as she strives to find her missing-since-childhood elder sister Phume and to clear allegations of child trafficking against her father in the process.

The Noel Diary (Netflix)

Hallmark and Lifetime may be the juggernauts of the Christmas romance genre, but Netflix has made significant inroads in recent years. Justin Hartley stars in his first production since the conclusion of the tear-jerking family drama ‘This Is Us’.

When bestselling author Jake Turner comes home for the holidays to settle the estate of his estranged mother, he discovers a diary filled with mysteries. It is connected to a captivating young woman named Rachel (Barrett Doss) who has her own agenda. As they investigate their pasts together, it is possible that they may create a future that neither of them anticipated.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker (DisneyPlus)

Over the last century or so, there have been many versions of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, but none have brought it to life like the new Disney+ version, The Hip Hop Nutcracker.

This new, modern version mixes a lot of the traditional music and ballet (including appearances by ballet stars Mikhail Baryshnikov and Tiler Peck) with hip hop choreography and dancers like Caché Melvin as Maria-Clara and the Jabbawockeez as the snowflake ensemble. Rev Run of Run DMC is your MC for the show and ties everything together.

If watching The Nutcracker is a family tradition, start the holiday season with a new version that everyone can enjoy.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (Peacock)

Pitch Perfect could be one of the most unexpected movie series ever made. “Cinematic universe potential” doesn’t come from a musical comedy about an a cappella group. Still, the first 2012 movie was a huge success, and since then there have been two more. With Bumper in Berlin, Pitch Perfect is moving into the world of TV.

It’s about Bumper (Adam Devine), as the name suggests, a few years after what happened in the movies. When his videos go viral in Germany, he is working as a security guard at Barden University. Bumper is persuaded to move to Berlin and try to make a living as a musician there.