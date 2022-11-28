INEC building set ablaze in Ebonyi, along with 340 ballot boxes and other property; Davido makes first public appearance after son’s death | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

INEC building set ablaze in Ebonyi, along with 340 ballot boxes and other property

Former senator Adeleke becomes sixth governor of Osun. officially renames the state

Nigerians Have Always Wanted To Leave The Country – Femi Adesina

Davido makes first public appearance after son’s death

Tinubu a good product, will end Igbo marginalization – Hope Uzodinma

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

INEC building set ablaze in Ebonyi, along with 340 ballot boxes and other property

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in the Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State has been set on fire by thugs.

The building was destroyed in the early hours of Sunday, according to reports.

Festus Okoye, chairman of INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee, confirmed this via a tweet.

The tweet quoted Mrs. Onyeka Pauline Ugochi, INEC’s Resident Commissioner for Ebonyi State, claiming the incident occurred around 10 a.m.

No casualties were reported despite the fact that the property and the structure were destroyed.

Among the destroyed properties were 340 ballot boxes, 14 power generators, 130 voting cubicles, big water storage tanks, office furniture, and an undetermined number of voter identification cards.

This is the third attack on INEC’s facilities since the 10th of November 2022, when its offices in Ogun and Osun states were targeted.

Former senator Adeleke becomes sixth governor of Osun. officially renames the state

The inauguration of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the sixth elected Governor of Osun State has taken place.

Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was inaugurated at the Osogbo City Stadium on November 27, 2022.

Adeleke became the Governor of Osun after the State’s Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo, delivered the oaths of office and loyalty.

Prince Kole Adegboyega Adewusi was also administered the oath of office by Justice Adepele-Ojo.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by dignitaries, such as the PDP Presidential Candidate and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, his wife, Titi, his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and the Governors of Akwa Ibom, Sokoto, and Bayelsa States, as well as the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Ndidi Elumelu.

It was also attended by traditional rulers led by Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife.

Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun State, has also changed the name of the state from “State of Osun” to “Osun State” and its appellation from “The State of Virtues” to “The State of the Living Spring.”

In addition, Adeleke revoked all appointments made by the previous governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, starting July 7, 2022.

Governor Adeleke ordered the freezing of all government financial accounts.

In addition, he said that all actions taken by the Oyetola government after July 17 will be reviewed.

Nigerians Have Always Wanted To Leave The Country – Femi Adesina

Presidential aide Femi Adesina is not moved by the recent wave of migration, sayings many Nigerians have always wanted to leave the country.

He spoke on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, maintaining that the situation does not apply to Nigeria alone.

“The average Nigerian had always wanted to leave. And it is not just in Nigeria. It is in most countries of the world, particularly in the third world,” he said during the show. “They always believe that it is greener on the other side.”

“You see, the truth is that if you have an opportunity to better yourself in any part of the world, there is nothing wrong with it. If you think migrating legally is good for you, all well and good. By all means, go!” he added.

“But you cannot now say that because people are leaving, then it is a sign that something is fundamentally wrong.”

As far as he is concerned, “There are Nigeria who would never leave the country no matter how things are”.

Adesina also spoke about the country’s security, saying that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration would hand over a safer country.

“No doubt about it. He would leave a safer country. When he came in 2015, you could not be sure Nigeria would exist in the next one month. As of 2015, what was happening was that nobody could confidently say that Nigeria would be on the map in the following next week, month or year. But we saw that he came and took the battle to the insurgency,” Adesina said.

“When he came, the insurgency was the main thing and he took the battle to them. Then, it became hydra-headed – banditry, kidnapping for ransom, cultism, and separatist agitations joined. How many challenges can one administration really confront? That’s the issue with the Buhari administration. From day one till now, it was from one challenge to the other.”

Davido makes first public appearance after son’s death

David Adeleke, better known by his stage as Davido, has made his first public appearance in Osun State after the death of his son Ifeanyi.

Davido, who lost his only son on November 1, attended his uncle Nurudeen Adeleke’s inauguration as governor of the state.

The act’s manager, Israel DMW, shared photographs of the performer and his team at the occasion.

“OGA, NO GO EVER MINUS. WE OUTSIDE @aadeleke_01 OSUN STATE GOVERNOR,” he said.

Ifeanyi allegedly drowned in a swimming pool at his father’s Banana Island, Lagos, apartment.

Sunday’s inauguration occurs several months after Adeleke’s victory. Adeleke, the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), received 403,371 votes to overcome Gboyega Oyetola, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who garnered 375,021 votes.

In the state, he won 17 LGAs, while the APC won 13.

Tinubu a good product, will end Igbo marginalization – Hope Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has assured the Southeast that Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, will end the marginalization of the Igbos.

Uzodinma made the promise while praising Tinubu as a quality candidate whose administration would be advantageous to Igbos if elected in 2023.

The governor stated in Abakiliki, the capital of Ebonyi State, that if Tinubu is elected president, there will be no more lamentation in the South-East.

He asked the South-Eastern region to vote for Tinubu in February en masse.

According to the governor, “Tinubu is a very good product that Ndigbo will benefit from.

“There will be no more lamentation for the South-East if by the grace of God he becomes president next year.

“Tinubu is one of our best and brightest in Nigeria and we believe in him.”

Uzodimma boosted that APC would win the five States in the South-East.