9mobile Partners Nigeria Volunteers Network to Host 17 Stories Fest Winners

Nigeria’s telecom service provider and youth-friendly brand, 9mobile, has partnered with Nigeria Volunteers Network to host 17 winners of the storytelling competition and other book lovers, keying into the 2022 Lagos Book and Art Festival, which was held recently at Freedom Park, Lagos.

The Founder of Nigeria Volunteers Network, Vincent Odigie, in his opening remarks, said, “The 17 Stories Fest is an initiative of Nigeria Volunteers Network (NVN) with the support of the United Nations (UNIC Nigeria) and the United Nations SDG book club, Africa, aimed at creating awareness and promoting an advocacy action plan to introduce SDG stories in simple and dynamic style with special focus on education.”

Speaking at the event, the Public Relations Lead at 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo, reiterated the company’s commitment to continuously support and promote activities within the education sector. She said, “We have made significant interventions in the education sector by initiating programmes and activities to support the actualization of the SDG goals. Some of our recent projects include the pan-Nigerian career counselling initiative designed for junior secondary school students, the Train-the-Trainer initiative for teachers, and the 9mobile Future CEO Essay Competition, among others.”

“We, commend the organizers of the 17 Stories Fest for their ingenuity and thoughtfulness in coming up with this laudable initiative. For us at 9mobile, we are very passionate about education, which is why it was adopted as part of our strategic CSR pillars,” Amanfo remarked.

The Principal of Shining Star International School, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Abhilasha Singh, virtually joined the event and urged participants to key into the SDG goals as they are critical for effective planning, growth, and development of any society.

The event had in attendance students and teachers from senior secondary schools in Lagos and other parts of the country participating in the competition.

The 17 Stories Festwas conceived to enlighten and educate the public on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with a particular focus on SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 3 (Good health and Well-being), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).