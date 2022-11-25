“DROP YOUR PRIDE”- ENIOLUWA ADVISES IN EPISODE 1 OF MERCY’S MENU SEASON 3!

The most anticipated kitchen Talk show Mercy’s Menu is back! with it’s third season.

Hosted by Nollywood Superstar and ever gorgeous Mercy Johnson Okojie.

On the first episode of this season, Mercy welcomes Beauty & Lifestyle Brand Influencer, Writer and Content creator, Enioluwa Adeoluwa also known as the Lipgloss boy to her kitchen as they prepared Boli, Fish and Oporo sauce.

While whipping up the delicious meal, Enioluwa spoke on Family, Friends, Brand Influencing, Education, Relationship status, His rise to fame and plans for the future.

Watch the new episode below