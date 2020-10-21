Shooting still ongoing at Lekki tollgate -DJ Switch, Don’t embarrass govt with your #EndSARS reports- NBC tells media houses | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Shooting still ongoing at Lekki tollgate -DJ Switch

DJ Switch, a female disc jockey, gave Nigerians updates of the situation at the protest grounds in Lekki, as security operatives opened fire on peaceful protesters at the tollgate from Tuesday night. In a recent Instagram live video with Samklef, it was revealed that shooting was still ongoing at the site of the protest, Wednesday morning.

The disc jockey could be seen docking and running as gunshots are heard in the background. She is heard giving commands to others around her to ‘put their head down’.

With over 150,000 people watching, DJ Switch had tried to remove a bullet from the leg of a victim of the shootings, Tuesday night. The footage also showed some demonstrators who were hit by bullets in various part of their bodies.

Don’t embarrass govt with your #EndSARS reports- NBC tells media houses

The National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) has warned media houses in the country to cautiously feature user-generated content in their reports.

In a statement released on Tuesday night, the regulator said this directive is aimed at preventing embarrassment to “individuals, organisations, government or cause disaffection, incite to panic or rift in the society at large”.

The NBC said it has been monitoring the coverage and reportage of the #EndSARS protests and commended media houses for being conscious of their role as gatekeepers and the fourth estate of the realm.

“In specific terms, the commission enjoined broadcasters to take definite note of the following provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code to further guide their broadcast during this challenging time,” the statement read.

Sanwo-Olu to address Lagosians, orders probe of Lekki shooting

Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has condemned the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll plaza; ordering an investigation into the event.

Security operatives opened fire on the protesters at the toll plaza on Tuesday evening. The governor, who had earlier declared a 24-hour curfew following widespread violence, was severely criticised after the shooting. Sanwo-Olu vowed to work with the Federal Government to get to the roots of the matter, adding that he will address Lagosians Wednesday morning.

“This is the toughest night of our lives as forces beyond our direct control have moved to make dark notes in our history, but we will face it and come out stronger.

“As the Governor of our state, I recognize the buck stops at my table and I will work with the FG to get to the root of this unfortunate incident and stabilise all security operations to protect the lives of our residents. I will give a state broadcast in the morning,” he said.

NBA condemns Lekki killings, calls it premeditated and calculated

The Nigerian Bar Association on Tuesday condemned the killing of peaceful #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at Lekki tollgate in Lagos.

The NBA President, Mr Olumide Akpata, asked, in a statement, the Nigerian Army to immediately identify the soldiers who carried out the attack and dismiss them from service. He also said the association would immediately commence legal actions against the Nigerian government and the Army at both international and local fora.

“The attention of the Nigerian Bar Association (“NBA”) has been drawn to the dastardly shooting and killing of #ENDSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos State by some unidentified men of the Nigerian Military on Tuesday, 20th October 2020. From news reports on the incident, many lives were lost in the attack while several others were injured during the melee that ensued. The NBA strongly condemns this act of recklessness and lawlessness by the security apparatus of the Government in what, based on reports available to us, appears to have been a carefully calculated and premeditated attack,” the statement read in part.

#EndSARS: US shuts embassy in Lagos

The United States has shut its embassy in Lagos following the crisis that has erupted in the state as a result of the #EndSARS protests.

US nationals in Nigeria have also been urged to keep a low profile as a result of the violence that has rocked the nationwide demonstrations.

The US mission said Americans in the country should avoid protest grounds and exercise caution when in large gatherings.

The protest is part of a nationwide #EndSARS movement which started as an opposition against the now-dissolved special anti-robbery squad (SARS) of the Nigeria police force.