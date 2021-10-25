Sierra Leone’s women’s coach suspended over sexual abuse claims | 5 Things That Should Matter Today


Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

Sierra Leone’s women’s coach suspended over sexual abuse claims

The head coach of Sierra Leone’s women’s football team Abdulai Bah has been suspended with immediate effect over allegations of “professional misconduct”. – BBC reports.

Mali expels West African bloc representative

Mali’s interim government has expelled the representative of West African bloc ECOWAS from the conflict-ridden and coup-prone country, the government said, over actions incompatible with his status. – The Guardian reports.

Nigeria becomes first African nation to roll out digital currency

The Central Bank of Nigeria joined a growing list of emerging markets betting on digital money to cut transaction costs and boost participation in the formal financial system. – Aljazeera reports.

IS claims deadly bombing in Ugandan capital

The Islamic State (IS) group on Monday claimed responsibility for a deadly bombing at a restaurant in Uganda at the weekend that police called an ‘act of domestic terrorism’. – yahoo! News reports

Sudan’s army declares state of emergency, dissolves government

Sudan’s top general declared a state of emergency, dissolved the authorities leading the country’s democratic transition, and announced the formation of a new government after soldiers detained civilian leaders Monday in what activists denounced as a “coup”. – Africa News reports

