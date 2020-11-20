Smoov unveils its new TV Commercial; ‘Smoov Groove’ and you don’t want to miss it!

In consonance with celebrating the can-do attitude that drives the Nigerian youth, Smoov Chapman, one of the leading products by The La Casera Company launched a new campaign tagged: “The Flavour of Youth” …’.

The campaign encourages consumers to show and express what they are made of through youthfulness and lifestyle.

Flagging off the campaign, Senior Brand Manager, SMOOV Chapman, Mrs Enobong Ossai, described it as a move driven by the need to evolve with the growing demands and present realities of our time. “The Flavour of Youth campaign is Smoov’s way to promoting youth culture in Nigeria. It speaks to youthfulness as a state of mind and not age. We expect everyone, no matter your age to live life and make Everyday Moments Smoov Moments,” she said.

Speaking further on the campaign, Group Portfolio Marketing Manager, Jotna Group, Mr Onyeka Okoli, described the move as a giant stride in repositioning and reconsolidating the brand for future growth in the Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD) market, especially to gain greater appeal amongst new consumers.

Also “For an innovative brand that has sustained its presence over the past 6 years to become one of the most recognizable in Nigeria, it’s little wonder that SMOOV Chapman continues to dominate within its category while disrupting new occasions for consumption. SMOOV Chapman is also clearly differentiated when compared to other Chapman brands in the market, especially on taste. We are the authentic taste of Champan… period. So when you Think Chapman, Think SMOOV” He said.

Group Marketing Director, Jotna Group Mr Emmanuel Agu added that “as a company, we are about selling high-quality products and creating meaningful, satisfying connections with our consumers. Engaging with Brand Smoov i.e while consuming or while on any of our social media handles is always a feel-good experience. As brand custodians, we always ensure that the essence of the brand comes to life, at every possible touchpoint. That said, our new TV commercial offers our consumers the option to distract from the vicissitudes of life while celebrating the flavour of Youth, which is a state of mind. So, with SMOOV we make everyday moments, celebratory.” he concluded.

The campaign launched with a new TV commercial tagged ‘Smoov Groove’ which features scenes capturing moments of fun and togetherness, high energy upbeat tunes, memorable lyrics on keeping a youthful state of mind, and is purposely designed to resonate with all and in line with the brand’s essence. It is currently being broadcasted nationally across TV station.

Smoov Chapman is a refreshing non–alcoholic soft drink manufactured by The La Casera Company PLC (TLCC) with a nice blend of fruity flavour like Blackcurrant, Bitter Orange, Lime and Lemon as well as Orange which is readily available for every occasion. It is the first-of-its-kind drink that delivers the fruity and unique taste of Chapman on-the-go! It is available in 35cl, 50cl and 60cl nationwide.

Introduced into the market in September 2014, the product was launched to meet the growing demand of a wider range of consumer choices. SMOOV Chapman has consistently held on to its promise and has largely maintained that spark of uniqueness which consistently sets it apart from all the other CSDs in the market and this campaign further highlights how the brand is proudly embracing innovation and consumer needs.

The La Casera Company has a tradition of delivering great brands to consumers. Also from the stables of the company are the Bold 4 variants (Ginger, Orange, Tropical and Bitter Lemon extra) Nirvana Premium Table Water, Nirvana Tonic and Soda Water.