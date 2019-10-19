La Casera flags off Refresh and Connect Consumer Promo

The manufacturers of Nigeria’s leading apple drink, La Casera Apple Drink have announced the launch of a new Under The Crown Consumer Promotion tagged REFRESH & CONNECT. The consumer promotion was flagged off on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at The Sojourner by Genesis Ikeja, Lagos. The promo is aimed at rewarding the brand’sesteemed consumers and to further strengthen the existing bond with the consumers while also reinforcing its brand positioning as a major player in the CSD category.

L-R: Group Marketing Director, The La Casera Company (TLCC), Mr Emmanuel Agu; Head, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Lagos Office, Mrs Susie Onwuka; Managing Director TLCC, Mr. Chinedum Okereke; and Group Portfolio Marketing Manager TLCC, Mr Onyeka Okoli at the media launch of La Casera Refresh and Connect Promo in Lagos.

Flagging off the consumer promotion at the well-attended event, the Managing Director of The La Casera Company (TLCC), Mr. Chinedum Okereke, in his keynote address explained that the La Casera Refresh and Connect consumer promo is an expression of appreciation to consumers who have remained loyal and committed to the brand over the years.

According to Okereke he said “we are in business because our teeming consumers have chosen to remain loyal and committed to our brand, the La Casera apple drink, which has been in the market for almost two decades. Consumer loyalty is a prerequisite for success in the highly competitive CSD segment in Nigeria, and one of the ways to appreciate that loyalty is by giving back to the consumers in a creative and exciting way.” He stressed further that the Refresh and Connect promo was based on deep insight which reveals that the average Nigerian relish staying refreshed and connected to love ones, hence the promo idea.

While explaining the idea behind the consumer promotion, the Group Marketing Director, The La Casera Company (TLCC), Mr. Emmanuel Agu expressed optimism at the excitement the promo will generate among consumers across the country. He said “with the La Casera Refresh and Connect Consumer promo, the brand is set to further connect with consumers by encouraging them to partake in the promo and win big. Various prizes to be won include Smart TVs, Smart Watches, Laptops, Mobile phones, Bluetooth Headsets, La Casera products and airtime worth millions of naira are all up for grabs.

He stated that the promo crowns for the La Casera Apple Drink have been specifically designed and come in Yellow as against the regular Blue colour. Consumers should purchase La Casera promotional bottles in 35cL, 50cL or 60cL with a yellow cover to participate in the promo.

Speaking on the mechanics of the promo, the Group Portfolio Marketing Manager, The La Casera Company (TLCC), Mr. Onyeka Okoli, said, “Consumers are required to look under the bottle cap and text the 8 digit unique code under the cap via SMS to 20055 or via WhatsApp to 09034509330 to win airtime and also qualify to participate in the monthly draws to win other fantastic prizes.” He reiterated that consumers who participate up to 10 times each month will qualify and be entered into the Monthly Grand Draw where various prizes will be won. 6 Grand Draws would be held throughout the duration of promo at different locations.

The promo which will run from 1st of October to the 31st of December 2019 is an avenue for every consumerto enjoy a refreshing bottle of La Casera Apple drink with natural apple taste and also win big.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor October 17, 2019

Nigerian Start-Up, Chaka, redefines investments with launch of Global Trading Platform

Chaka; Giving Nigerians Access To Trade And Invest In 40+ Countries Chaka, a global trading platform launched on the 15th of ...

Sponsor October 17, 2019

James Hope College acquires American International School Lagos property, offers full scholarship to 40% of students

The James Hope College (JHC) has announced the acquisition of the American International School Lagos (AISL) Lekki Campus facility to ...

Sponsor October 16, 2019

Tug of War as Johnny Drille and Rexxie leads 2019 The Beatz Awards with 4 Nominations each

The Die Is Cast For This Year’s Race As Popular Soulful Rock Star Johnny Drille Who Ranked Top Winner For ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 15, 2019

NCC, NLRC, University Don, others laud glo “my own don beta” promo

Nigerians from all walks of life have given lavish commendation to the grand masters of data for the life-transforming consumer ...

Sponsor October 14, 2019

Unlimited Cocktails, Networking & Games! Here are all the reasons you should attend the Lagos Cocktail Week this October

Africa’s largest cocktail experience is almost here again! Lagos Cocktail Week 2019 (LCW) is set to take place from October 16th – October 17th 2019, at ...

Sponsor October 14, 2019

REDTV’s Red Hot Topics enters Season 5

It’s no longer news that REDTV’s Red Hot Topics is now in high demand with millennials constantly craving for more. Well ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail