The La Casera Company Crowned Biggest Achievers of the Year with Multiple Wins at the 2020 Brandcom Awards

Barely five weeks after winning multiple awards for marketing excellence, The La Casera Company was further recognised by clinching five (5) major awards at the just concluded Brandcom awards.

The prestigious awards comes off the back of several business initiatives that have seen the company improve its performance, making 2020 a successful year for the brand with countless wins.

The ceremony which took place recently witnessed Smoov Chapman and Bold Franchise emerging the biggest winners of the year. These latest set of awards have reaffirmed La Casera Company as the leading carbonated soft drink in the Nigerian CSD market space that refreshes consumers across demographics.

SMOOV CHAPMAN clinched the award for Chapman Drink of the Year, BOLD won the award for Brand Launch of the Year, while La Casera HERO/TINAF won the award for CSR Campaign of the Year. In addition to the brands awards the MD, The La Casera Company, Chinedum Okereke won CEO of the Year (FMCG) GMD, Jotna Nigeria Ltd while Emmanuel Agu clinched the Award for Marketing Director of the Year respectively.

Commenting on the award, Managing Director, The La Casera Company, Chinedum Okereke, thanked Brandcom for the recognition. “We are delighted with these awards. The La Casera Company always strives to offer the best product and brand experiences to its consumers, and it is very exciting to be recognized for it by marketing professionals. We would also like to thank our loyal consumers for their continued support”.

Also speaking, Group Marketing Director, Jotna Nigeria Limited, Emmanuel Agu said, “We are honoured to receive these awards. I am dedicating this award to the entire marketing team, this goes on to emphasize that the work the entire team puts into our marketing campaigns does not go unnoticed” he said.

The La Casera Company is home to iconic brands such as La Casera Apple drink, Smoov Chapman, Nirvana range of products and variants from the Bold Franchise.