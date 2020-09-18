La Casera raises the bar with its ongoing Digital Campaigns

As the saying goes, “Tough times don’t last, tough people do”. The lock down has come and partially gone, now life must go on.

In a bid to support its loyal consumers during these times, The La Casera Company (TLCC), makers of La Casera Apple drink, is sending reassuring messages for all to stay strong with a series of brand activities which include a partnership with online food vendors to give out free bottles of La Casera Apple drink with every order from their customers between June – November 2020.

Another is the ongoing “This Is Not a Full Stop” (TINAFS) campaign. Taking a look at the past six months and what now lies ahead, The La Casera Company (TLCC) in a series of creative stop-motion videos depicting several facets of life that have been hit by the pandemic, from social life, to education, to business, etc, telling consumers not to dwell on temporary setbacks, but to find creative ways to keep moving on with different facets of life, with hope that there are good times ahead.

To further drive home the campaign, the brand put out powerful spoken word piece on digital platforms and has encouraged other spoken word artistes and rappers to share their own messages of hope and inspiration during this time. Winners will be rewarded with N500,000 cash and gift cards as consolation prizes.

Click video below to watch the amazing entries: