ALAT debuts Mobile App Upgrade with exciting features

Africa’s First fully digital bank ALAT by Wema bank, has fulfilled its promise to creating easy, reliable and convenient banking service to her customers by updating the app with exciting new features and enhancing its user experience.

The app upgrade adds to the many feats recently celebrated by the bank at the just concluded KPMG industry scorecard in digital channels rating where ALAT performed greatly coveting the first place in self-service experience in mobile banking, customer service experience in mobile banking, as well as first place in payment and transfer experience in mobile & internet banking amidst 17 major banks in Nigeria.

The newly revamped banking platform; ALAT 4.0, allows users to enjoy a seamless banking experience as the app now features a distinctive user experience and opportunity for dashboard personalization to suit customers’ unique preferences. The personalization experience enables users the decision to display or hide their account balance for security purposes as well as decide on the features to be displayed on their dashboard.

Speaking about the upgrade, Chief Digital Officer of ALAT, Mr Olusegun Adeniyi said “As the bank of the future, ALAT has once again achieved a feat in delivering innovative solutions that will enable customers the options to do much more. With the new features installed on the app, customers can now treat themselves to an exciting array of options as they enjoy a seamless and unique banking experience. This is to reiterate and deliver on our promise to constantly provide innovative products that will always meet the changing needs of our diverse customers.”

As part of the newly introduced features is the re-introduction of the virtual dollar card which enables easy payments in dollars, card control features which allows customers stay in control of their spending habits, ability to top-up existing loans, access to device loan and the ability to save alone or with a group.

Mr Olusegun Adeniyi further added; “We will not relent in our efforts to continually disrupt the banking environment as part of our bid to ensure customers can access convenient, reliable and simple banking  and lifestyle features, all of which is now at the tip of their fingers.”

The newly upgraded ALAT app can be downloaded on Google Play store and on the iOS or Apple App Store

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor September 19, 2020

9mobile uplifts small business owners with Mega Millions Promo

The ongoing Mega Millions Promo by Nigeria’s customer-friendly telecommunication company, 9mobile could not have emerged at a better time. This is ...

Sponsor September 18, 2020

La Casera raises the bar with its ongoing Digital Campaigns

As the saying goes, “Tough times don’t last, tough people do”. The lock down has come and partially gone, now ...

Sponsor September 18, 2020

Disney Africa chooses FilmOne for exclusive distribution in West Africa

Lagos-based FilmOne Entertainment has signed an exclusive theatrical distribution agreement with The Walt Disney Company Africa for it to distribute ...

Sponsor September 11, 2020

Grand Oak Limited launches Lord’s Chocolate Gin

Your City has a NEW FLAVOUR! Grand Oak Limited, connoisseurs of your favourite gin brand, Lord’s Gin, have launched a ...

Op-ed Editor August 29, 2020

Here’s how you can find the nearest Medplus Pharmacy to you

Moni is obsessed with being ready for every conceivable emergency. Her favourite saying is, “if you stay ready, you don’t ...

Op-Ed Editor August 29, 2020

9PSB gets final approval from CBN with *990# to commence operations in Nigeria

As bank customers continue to encounter challenges such as regular long queues in the banking halls, consistent network failure, stringent ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail