ALAT debuts Mobile App Upgrade with exciting features

Africa’s First fully digital bank ALAT by Wema bank, has fulfilled its promise to creating easy, reliable and convenient banking service to her customers by updating the app with exciting new features and enhancing its user experience.

The app upgrade adds to the many feats recently celebrated by the bank at the just concluded KPMG industry scorecard in digital channels rating where ALAT performed greatly coveting the first place in self-service experience in mobile banking, customer service experience in mobile banking, as well as first place in payment and transfer experience in mobile & internet banking amidst 17 major banks in Nigeria.

The newly revamped banking platform; ALAT 4.0, allows users to enjoy a seamless banking experience as the app now features a distinctive user experience and opportunity for dashboard personalization to suit customers’ unique preferences. The personalization experience enables users the decision to display or hide their account balance for security purposes as well as decide on the features to be displayed on their dashboard.

Speaking about the upgrade, Chief Digital Officer of ALAT, Mr Olusegun Adeniyi said “As the bank of the future, ALAT has once again achieved a feat in delivering innovative solutions that will enable customers the options to do much more. With the new features installed on the app, customers can now treat themselves to an exciting array of options as they enjoy a seamless and unique banking experience. This is to reiterate and deliver on our promise to constantly provide innovative products that will always meet the changing needs of our diverse customers.”

As part of the newly introduced features is the re-introduction of the virtual dollar card which enables easy payments in dollars, card control features which allows customers stay in control of their spending habits, ability to top-up existing loans, access to device loan and the ability to save alone or with a group.

Mr Olusegun Adeniyi further added; “We will not relent in our efforts to continually disrupt the banking environment as part of our bid to ensure customers can access convenient, reliable and simple banking and lifestyle features, all of which is now at the tip of their fingers.”

The newly upgraded ALAT app can be downloaded on Google Play store and on the iOS or Apple App Store