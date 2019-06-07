The La Casera Company commemorates World Environment Day with awareness on a “world without air pollution”

Cosmopolitan cities with large populations are usually more susceptible to suffering the consequences of air pollution. The rapid development in such cities often comes at a cost to the environment usually by way of air pollution. The companies that contribute to the economies of such cities need to do more to ensure their environment remains healthy.

Recent research has shed light on rather worrisome aspects of what the air around us really contains and how it affects our bodies. And the more we learn, the more we come to realize that this essential life enabler for the planet requires attention. Without air there can be no life but breathing polluted air opens us up to disease and other health complications.

On June 5th, The La Casera Company Plc. (TLCC) joined the international community in commemorating World Environment Day, with the theme “Beat Air pollution’’. Through its clean-up programme, TLCC cleared its immediate environment of all forms of waste. The company also carried out a tree planting exercise to help give the ozone layer a much needed boost in protecting the earth. TLCC, through this year’s World Environment Day, sought to create awareness on the menace of air pollution. TLCC employees and volunteers who turned up in large numbers, were joined by collaborating partners and representatives from the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) in the clean-up exercise along the Mile 2 / Oshodi-Apapa expressway.

TLCC used its tree planting exercise to further draw attention to the fight to reduce air pollution while urging all stakeholders to come together and explore sustainable alternatives to urgently reduce pollution that threatens human health.

“The environment should be seen as a trust given to us to protect for future generations. At TLCC, issues of the environment are not regarded as compliance issues but rather as a responsibility we owe to posterity” Chinedum Okereke, the Managing Director of TLCC said at the opening of the World Environment Day event.

Okereke implored participants at the event to adopt an attitudinal change approach in the fight against air pollution. He urged those present to be mindful of the environment while making choices on the type and quality of products they purchase.

With an estimated 92% of the global population now breathing unhealthy air, The World Health Organisation (WHO) has identified air pollution as the single greatest global health risk today. Despite this, less than 10% of cities currently comply with the WHO clean air standards – meaning that action at city level is essential. TLCC remains committed to promoting a culture of sustainability through participating in activities that help preserve the environment.

The Assistant Chief Scientific Officer for LAWMA, Mrs. Aderonke Adesoye in her remarks commended The La Casera Company, which has been in Nigeria for almost two decades, for its efforts in caring for the environment. Adesoye said that she was satisfied that there was a conscious effort by TLCC to protect the environment in all their operations. She therefore challenged corporate organisations and individuals to do more.

While addressing the need for proper waste disposal practices in the state, Senior Executive Officer, Coker-Aguda Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Mr. Samson Adediran, commended The La Casera Company for its commitment to the environment and the 2019 World Environment Day, particularly as it fell on a public holiday.

According to the World Bank, air pollution costs the global economy more than US$5 trillion every year in wellbeing costs and $225 billion in lost income; all which could have been put to use to further the development of the world.

The World Environmental Day is observed on June 5, every year. It is one of the principal vehicles through which the United Nations (UN) stimulates worldwide awareness of the environment and facilitates attention and action.