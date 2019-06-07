Just In: Abuja Court grants AIT/Raypower relief in suit challenging NBC’s suspension order

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted an order ex-parte for the maintenance of status quo pending the determination of a motion filed by DAAR Communications in its suit challenging the action of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to suspend the operating license of its companies, AIT and Ray Power.

Delivering his ruling on Friday, Justice Inyang Ekwo, granted the alternative relief, “an order for the maintenance of status quo ante bellum as at 30th of May, 2019, pending the hearing and final determination of the motion on notice filed along with this application” but rejected two prayers by DAAR Communication for restraining orders against the respondents – NBC, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture (FMIC) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

Daar Communications PLC, had, through its lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), had on Thursday in a suit filed against the NBC, the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture (FMIC), and the Attorney General of the Federation, prayed the court to order the Commission to revert its ban claiming that did not breach any broadcast code.

It asked the court to grant its prayers in “restraining the defendants from blocking, jamming, stopping removing from air and/or interfering with the air waves of the plaintiff/applicant (Daar Plc) in any way and manner however called from invading the premises of the plaintiff/applicant (Daar Plc) or closing down, viet armis, the said premises, its operations or broadcast services, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed along with this application.”

He also ordered the respondents – NBC, FMIC, AGF – “to appear in court on the next date to show cause why the prayers in the applicant’s motion should not be granted,” noting that, by the issues raised in its application by DAAR Communications, the respondents deserved to be heard and adjourned further proceedings till June 13, 2019.