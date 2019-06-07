The Late 5: Court rebukes INEC, orders Okorocha be given certificate; Governors yet to take a position on state police – Fayemi | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Court rebukes INEC, orders Okorocha be given certificate 

An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has nullified the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to refuse to present former Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, with a certificate of return as senator-elect.

The Court ruled that the decision to deprive Okorocha of the certificate falls outside the provisions of the law and was therefore a “lawless decision.”

Two directors resign as Oando crisis deepens

Two non-executive directors of Nigerian Oil firm Oando Plc have resigned. The two directors are Sena Anthony and Oghogho Akpata. Their resignation details are contained in the notice sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday.

Governors yet to take a position on state police – Fayemi

The governors of the 36 states of Nigeria on Friday said no position has been taken on the creation of state police in the country. The chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi, stated this at the end of a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Court nullifies FG’s license suspension of AIT/Raypower

The  Justice Inyang Ekwo-led Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has, Friday, nullified the suspension of operating license of Daar Communications PLC, operator of AIT and Ray Power, ordering both NBC and DAAR who are parties in the case of DAAR communications and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to maintain the status quo pending a hearing on June 13, 2019.

I’m still running for Deputy President of the Senate – Sen Gaya

Sen. Kabiru Gaya (APC-Kano), says he is still in the race for the Deputy President of the Senate. Gaya, who made this known while briefing newsmen on Friday in Abuja, said though the All Progressives Congress(APC) had not made its position known on who to endorse for the position, he was optimistic to be chosen by the party.

