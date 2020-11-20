Eromz yesterday, Moyin Victor today; the callous persecution of #EndSARS protesters continues | #FreeMoyin

It probably needs no emphasis that Nigerian youths are currently facing a lot of persecution from the government and subordinate agencies. Lives were lost at #LekkiShooting – which is already a month without any form of justice, accounts were frozen by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), travel restrictions imposed on popular #EndSARS protesters and detention of protesters continues. 

The very systemic brutality of an average Nigerian in the face of power holders and gun bearers is what birthed the historic #EndSARS protests which saw the youth unite for a common cause across the country. Organisation, sacrifice, devotion and accountability were experienced first- hand by Nigerians and a glimpse of what future holds was seen through the up-and-coming adults and leaders alike. 

The shooting and subsequent loss and lives and injuries at Lekki Toll Gate Plaza suggested to the youth the kind of government they were up against. However, very few, if at all any, would have foreseen the lengths at which the government would go in silencing the youth instead of meeting their peaceful demands. 

DJ Switch, a prominent entertainer who was at the scene of the #LekkiShooting and did an Instagram Live video has reportedly sought asylum in Canada, while several others have also fled the country. Some of those who remain are unable to access their funds while there are those who remain behind the bars.

One of those who have reportedly remained in detention is Moyinoluwa Victor. He is believed to have been one of the key figures during the protests in Ekiti State. 

Reports from his friends have it that he has been in detention for four weeks and has been transferred back and forth Ekiti and Abuja. 

What is happening to Victor has been the theme for weeks now as protesters have been picked up across the country for being involved in activities totally within the bounds of the law and human rights.

When this spate of hunting down youths for demanding a change to a reality that doesn’t conform to the constitution and democratic framework we practise will end, remains to be seen but this government is increasingly making people desperate to see their backs.

