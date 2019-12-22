La Casera excites consumers in Ibadan as more winners emerge in the La Casera ‘Refresh & Connect’ promo

Excitement filled the air at Mauve 21 Hotel and Events Centre, Oluyole Ibadan on 17th of December 2019, as more winners emerged in the ongoing La Casera Refresh & Connect promo.

The event which had dealers and consumers in attendance rewarded lucky consumers of the tasty apple drink who had entered the promo at least 10 times in the month of November and qualified for the raffle draw, with mouth-watering prizes of Smart TVs, Laptops, iPhone X mobile phones, Samsung mobile phones, Home theatre systems, Bluetooth headsets and lots of free drinks.

Overjoyed, winner of the star prize, an iPhone X, Oladapo Tunde Joshua, said that he believed that staying loyal to the La Casera brand would surely have its rewards and today, La Casera surely made his conviction come true.

Also speaking at the event, the Managing Director of The La Casera Company, Mr Chinedum Okereke urged consumers to keep refreshing with La Casera Apple in order to continue winning fantastic prizes.

The promo which kicked off in October has so far rewarded over a million consumers across the country, and more draws will hold in Enugu, Kano and Lagos as the brand continues to give back to its loyal consumers.

To participate, consumers are expected to buy La Casera promotional bottles 35cl, 50cl or 60cl with a yellow cap, send the 8-digit unique code under the cap via SMS to 20055 or via WhatsApp to 09034509330 and stand a chance to win airtime. At least 10 entries monthly automatically qualify participants for the monthly grand draw where they can win fantastic prizes such as Laptops, smartphones, Bluetooth headsets, smart TVs, and so much more!