Stacked December officially begins with Big Wiz, Patoranking and Burna Boy set to perform live in Lagos

Nigeria’s leading music legends, Big Wiz, Patoranking and Burna Boy have announced that they will be ending 2021 on a high note by performing live in Lagos at the 2021 Stacked December concert.

The trio will each be headlining their own concerts during the lineup of concerts happening as part of Stacked December this year.

Patoranking’s Big Name concert will be opening the show on the 26th of December 2021 at the Eko convention center. The reggae-Dancehall Singer and songwriter took to his Instagram page to announce the big event by showcasing snippets of what fans should anticipate at the concert. The snippets include songs like “Girlie o” and “Alubarika” which launched him into international prominence.

The Big name concert itself was inspired by his hit song titled “Celebrate me” which was released earlier this year. The singer officially announced the concert on his Instagram page when he wrote, ” Dec 26th, I will tell you what happened in Abule, go get your tickets now”

Afrobeat giant, Damini Ebunoluwa ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy will be up next for The Live Experience Burna concert. Just returning from his round-the-world tour across Dublin, Geneva, Hamburg, Munich, amongst others, Burna has pledged to give Nigerians a thrilling experience.

The Grammy award winner will be putting up a show stopping performance at Lagos Eko Convention center, just after Patoranking on the 27th of December, 2021.

In Burna Boy’s words, “Nigeria, I didn’t forget you”.

Bringing the event to an exhilarating climax, is none other than the Starboy himself! Just like Burna Boy, Big Wiz will be flying in from his Made in Lagos world tour to give Nigerians a treat at the Landmark Beach on December 30th.

As you know, the Starboy doesn’t come to play. After selling out at London’s O2 Arena thrice, early bird tickets for Big Wiz Vibes on the Beach concert are already sold out! You definitely don’t want to miss this year’s Stacked December concert!

Tickets for the concert are available on the Abeg platform.

For more information on what went down at Abule, and the dettiest December of all time, visit https://store.abeg.app/toroec to purchase your tickets. All concerts are 100% COVID-19 compliant.

Stacked December is organized by Toro Entertainment Company (TEC).