The Live Experience: Burna Boy Prepares for the Giant of all concerts on December 27

Music Sensation Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy, has been confirmed to perform live at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos on 27th December, 2021.

After months of touring the globe with his 2020 album ‘Twice as Tall’, the African Giant is finally coming to his home country Lagos, Nigeria to thrill fans across the country in a much-anticipated Concert tagged “The Live Experience”.

So far, BurnaBoy has sold out at the famous O2 arena in London and has held concerts across Geneva, Hamburg, Munich, Dublin amongst others. He also performed in Greece before returning to England, where he watched Manchester United’s game before performing on stage later that day with Paul Pogba.

The Grammy Award winner took to his Instagram page to make the big announcement, stating that his Lagos concert will be held at the Eko Convention Center on the 27th of December. In his words, “Nigeria, I didn’t forget you!”.

If you’re looking for how to be part of the Stacked December this holiday season, come watch Burna Boy Live in concert. Premium tickets go for 50,000 while deluxe tickets go for 100,000 naira.

To buy your ticket, simply visit https://store.abeg.app/toroec.

On the Abeg app, go to the explore page, search for ToroEC, tap on the ticket you want to purchase, click pay now, enter your Abeg pin and you’re ready to go!

Stacked December is organised by Toro Entertainment Company.

