Startup Grind Lagos monthly summit to hold this Saturday with Parkit CEO, Gerald Okonkwo as guest speaker

Startup Grind Lagos, a startup and entrepreneurship community that educates and connects entrepreneurs in the state, is set to hold the August edition of its startup event this Saturday, 21 August 2021.

Powered by Google for Startups, the monthly event provides opportunities for creators, young founders, and entrepreneurs to meet, learn from and connect with inspiring business leaders across the country. This month, the summit will host Gerald Okonkwo, the founder of Parkit, who will speak on Business 101: Surviving A Pandemic.

Gerald Okonkwo manages Parkit, a technology-driven retail chain of carwash and vehicle care services. He founded Wefix Maintenance Company and iFixng.com in 2011 and 2016, which began as a favourite name in household cleaning and facility management services until he transformed PARKIT in 2018. Since its launch, the company has become the gold standard in car wash and vehicle care.

Founded in 2010, Startup Grind is the world’s largest community of startups, founders, innovators, and creators. Startup Grind Lagos is led by Uwem Uwemakpan, Vice President, Ingressive Capital and Blessing Abeng, Founder, Einsteinette Limited who are both co-directors.

To join the event, register here: https://www.startupgrind.com/events/details/startup-grind-lagos

