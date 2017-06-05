Students’ kidnap: ‘Police locate kidnappers’ hideout’

The police have reportedly discovered where six pupils of the Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Epe, are held in a creek in Ogun State, Punch reports.

According to the newspaper, a source disclosed that the den shared borders with Epe and Ibeju-Lekki.

The kidnappers had demanded N400m each from two parents, while two others were asked to pay N100m each.

Three days after, the kidnappers reduced the ransom to N600m, with parents of each child asked to pay N100m. The ransom had further been reduced to N100m for all the children.

A source told Punch that the location of the children had been identified but there was need to exercise caution.

He said, “The kidnappers are in a creek in Ogun State. If operatives are to enter that place, the lives of the children will be endangered. If it were to be that they were kept in a house, the building would have been cordoned off and busted.

“This is a creek that you have to use a speedboat to access. Before you reach there, they (kidnappers) will see you from afar. So, they have many options. They can kill the children and run away and you may never find them. These are people who are brought up in watersides. So, they know how to navigate creeks more than anyone else. That is what is delaying the rescue.”

Another source said, “Normally, in this kind of scenario, the kidnappers would demand a huge ransom. But at the end of the day, they would collect any amount offered and move on. They know there is pressure on them.

“Then, the moment the ransom is paid and the children are freed, necessary things will follow. This is the best way to get these children out. Any attempt to attack the creek; there is a high probability that there will be many casualties, including the victims and the policemen, because of the nature of the place. They are in Ogun watersides close to Lagos.”

Gunmen had stormed the school on May 25 and abducted six students after profiling them.