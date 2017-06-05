The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

How we uncovered Dammy Krane’s credit card fraud – TapJets

Private jets company, TapJets, which handed over singer Dammy Krane to the police has narrated how the fraud was detected.

Krane was arrested after attempting to book a private jet with stolen credit card.

2. I am confident presidency will sign 2017 budget soon – Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki has said Nigerians should not be apprehensive whether the Presidency will sign the 2017 budget or not.

In an interview with journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Sunday, Saraki said he was confident the Presidency will sign the budget very soon.

3. Beware of fake news circulating on social media, FG warns Nigerians

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has warned Nigerians to be wary of fake news being circulated on social media.

Mohammed in a statement on Sunday said those spreading falsehood were trying to heat up the polity.

4. London attack: 12 persons arrested as ISIS claims responsibility

Twelve people have reportedly been arrested in connection with the London terror attack which killed seven persons and left 48 injured.

The arrests in Barking followed a raid at a flat belonging to one of the three attackers.

5. Only unserious political office holders are already talking about 2019 – Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki has said only unserious office holders will be concerned about 2019, instead of concentrating on giving good governance.