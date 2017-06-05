London attack: 12 persons arrested as ISIS claims responsibility

Twelve people have reportedly been arrested in connection with the London terror attack which killed seven persons and left 48 injured.

The arrests in Barking followed a raid at a flat belonging to one of the three attackers.

A van had ran over pedestrians on London Bridge on Saturday before three men got out and stabbed people in nearby Borough Market.

The attackers were shot dead by eight officers who fired 50 bullets, accidentally killing a member of the public.

Of the 12 people who were arrested, seven are women. A 55-year-old man was later released without charge.

Meanwhile, Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) on Sunday issued a claim of responsibility for the attack.

In a statement more than 24 hours after the attack, the group’s Aamaq news agency quoted a “security source,” saying, “A Unit of Islamic State Fighters carried out London attacks yesterday.”

