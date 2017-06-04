Thought Experiment: What if Hillary Clinton were the American President?

Consistently, for about five days now, Donald Trump has either done something appalling or said something even more appalling.

He has just appropriated a horrific situation – the terror attack in London – to push his Travel Ban agenda as well as show off the “superiority” of his own stance on gun control. He also blatantly misrepresented the Mayor of London’s response to the attack in order to make the latter look bad.

The pretentious premise upon which he withdrew America from the Paris Climate Change Agreement is another thing entirely.

There’s no doubt, Donald Trump represents bad leadership to a vast number of people – not only in America but especially there.

We cannot help but wonder if many Americans aren’t now biting their fingers, wishing they had made an entirely different choice at the polls last November.

“What if Hillary Clinton were the American President?”

For sure, America, the White House and everything associated with it won’t be the butt of jokes world over as is the case and the United States would have successfully convinced the world of its pace-setter status; having elected its first female President right after its first black President.

But they chose Trump and things are different. But that’s too vague. let’s use specifics, shall we?

Not so much Chardonnay and long walks.

During her recently delivered Wellesley Commencement speech, Hillary joked with students that chardonnay definitely helped her out while she was getting over her November loss. She also said she took long walks and rearranged her closet. Who has time for long walks and Marie Kondo-ing when they are President of the “free world”? And if she somehow had to drink as much Chardonnay as President, it would have been because Donald Trump’s trolling tweets at her and his vitriol about the tax returns suits he would now have been facing were too much of a bitter pill to swallow without some *help.

There’d have been no Travel Ban

Hillary was strongly opposed to closing America’s doors to immigrants. Even if she got some threats that eventually made her consider some form of ban as president, it would not have been so hurriedly and shoddily done that there’d be so many pending lawsuits over it.

Obamacare won’t be on the chopping block

The Repeal and Replace fuss that American Congress and President Trump are making over the American Healthcare Act would never have taken a breath of daylight had Hillary Clinton won the last election. Granted, with a Republican Senate, Hillary may not have been able to control some sponsored agitation against the Act which remains the hallmark of the Obama administration and which the Republicans never cared much for.Yet, it’s obvious from the feet dragging that the Senate has engaged in since Trump moved for the repeal and replacement of ObamaCare that even the legislators aren’t about all that.

America won’t be leaking so much

Who knew a President could be so sloppy? And with so much reckless abandon too. President HRC, having spent so many years as Secretary of State surely would have understood enough of how Intelligence works that she and her White House would never have breached classified information about UK terror investigations. And definitely enough to know not to spill Intel to Russia.

One thing would have remained though. And that is the fact that Trump would have still being a troll and the butt of jokes.