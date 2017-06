Pope Francis offered prayers for the victims of the London terror attacks, as well as for the families of the victims.

The prayers of the Pope came at the end of Mass on Pentecost Sunday, Vatican Radio reports.

“May the Holy Spirit grant peace to the whole world,” Pope Francis prayed, “may He heal the wounds of war and of terrorism, which even this [Saturday] night, in London, struck innocent civilians: let us pray for the victims and their families.”