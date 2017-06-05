Only unserious political office holders are already talking about 2019 – Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki has said only unserious office holders will be concerned about 2019, instead of concentrating on giving good governance.

In an interview with journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Sunday, Saraki said 2019 was still a long period stating that it was insensitive of elected political office holders to abandon serious issues and preoccupy themselves with 2019 elections.

Saraki stated, “The year 2019 is a long way. Any serious-minded politician, who is interested in his people, should not be talking about 2019, especially if we want to be honest with ourselves; some of the expectations of our people have not been met. I think it will be insensitive if we have left that and we are now talking about 2019. We need to work hard to make sure that we meet those expectations.

“The economy is already moving in the right direction, which is why we are addressing the issue of security, which is good. We are fighting corruption; we need to do more in that area. By the time we work tremendously over the next one year, I think we will be in a place where we can beat our chest and say we have done well.”

On the plan to increase fuel by N5, Saraki said the proposed National Road Fund Bill would not lead to an increase in the current pump prices of fuel.

Saraki stated, “Our roads around the country are not adequately funded. If we are banking on the appropriation process, we will not be able to adequately fund and refurbish our roads.

“Anybody that read the full report would have known that after the public hearing, which involved stakeholders from the road and transport industry, it was recommended that N5 from each litre of petrol should be channelled towards our roads.

“However, this is not going to be an additional N5, but N5 out of the present price of N145 that Nigerians are currently paying at the pump.”