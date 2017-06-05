The YNaija Tracklist: How we uncovered Dammy Krane’s credit card fraud – TapJets | I’m following Ojukwu’s political footsteps, says Ngige | More stories

From the papers this morning – A tracklist.
How we uncovered Dammy Krane’s credit card fraud – TapJets – YNaija
I am confident presidency will sign 2017 budget soon – Saraki – YNaija
Beware of fake news circulating on social media, FG warns Nigerians – YNaija
London attack: 12 persons arrested as ISIS claims responsibility – YNaija
Only unserious political office holders are already talking about 2019 – Saraki – YNaija
Alleged bribery tape: Melaye, judge must come clean, says Adeyemi – Punch
Lagos School Kidnap: Abductors Reject N2m Ransom Offer, Relocate Victims – Vanguard
I’m following Ojukwu’s political footsteps, says Ngige – The Nation
Igbo group wants probe of IPOB sponsors – Daily Trust
Police ‘know identity of London attackers’ – BBC
