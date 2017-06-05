Entertainment Roundup: Ariana Grande makes a “grande” return to Manchester with One Love concert, Moji Olaiya’s burial date set for this week | More stories

Catch up on all the biggest stories from the weekend and others that unravelled on Sunday night – and are still buzzing this morning.

One Love Manchester Concert holds amidst emotions; stars pay tribute to terror victims

Ariana Grande promised to return to Manchester and she made it happen.

One Love Manchester Concert held on Sunday, June 4 in Old Trafford as music stars gathered to raise funds for victims of the terror attack that took 22 lives at Grande’s Manchester concert two weeks ago.

The show opened with a performance by Marcus Mumford and a minute silence for the departed ones.

After a string of performances, Pharrell Williams took the stage and took a bow with the words, “I’m bowing because despite all the things that have been going on in this place, I don’t feel, or smell, or see or feel any fear. All I feel here tonight is love resilience, positivity and you know what? I hate to be corny but it actually makes me happy.”

He later performed his hit song, Happy with Miley Cyrus.

Ariana Grande got on stage to perform “Where is the Love?” with the Black Eyed Peas. She also performed alongside her boyfriend, Mac Miller.

Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Ricky Martin, Little Mix and Niall Horan are some of the other stars who made last night’s concert unforgettable.

Stevie Wonder and David Beckham appeared in separate video messages to express their tributes.

Dammy Krane arrested and charged in the US for fraud

News of Dammy Krane’s arrest can pass as the biggest last weekend.

Friday night, it was reported that the singer had been arrested by police in Miami for credit card fraud, grand theft and identity fraud.

Saturday morning, he shared a few vague tweets promising to tell his side of the story in a “new material”. Later that morning, a private jets company, Tapjets shared Krane’s Jailbase.com profile in a tweet where he was accused of paying for a rented jet with a stolen credit card.

Saturday afternoon, it was reported that Krane had been charged to court on a 9-count charge and could face a jailterm.

His team is yet to make any public statement.

Moji Olaiya to be buried on June 7

Late Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya who recently passed on in Canada after a cardiac arrest will be buried on Wednesday, 7 June at Ikoyi cemetery.

Her body and her 2 months old baby will arrive the country on Tuesday and a memorial service will be held in her honour on the same day.

Branded t-shirts for her burial are been sold for N1,500 by her funeral committee and the move has sparked major criticism from Nigerians.

Olajumoke set to premiere her own reality show

Bread seller turned model, actor and vlogger, Olajumoke Orisaguna is not taking things easy with any of you.

She announced a major milestone in her budding career over the weekend.

Olajumoke is set to launch her own reality and the title, Olajumoke Sauce has us drooling for what’s to come.

Five Star music adds a new manager to its team

Management of Five Star Music have announced a new addition to their team.

Singer, Kcee who is signed to the label made this known via his Instagram page on Saturday.

Dike Chidozie has been appointed as the label’s new manager and will be handling bookings and other such activities henceforth.

Brandy lands in hospital after fainting on a plane

90s R&B star, Brandy reportedly suffered from exhaustion and passed out on a Delta Airline flight to Atlanta on Friday morning.

E!News reports that she was “transported to a local hospital and arrived there in an unknown condition”.

Brandy’s team later put out a statement saying the singer had been “traveling extensively as part of her ongoing tour” hence the exhaustion.

She has since returned home where she’s resting.