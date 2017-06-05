[The Church Blog] Gospel Lyrics NG and the new wave of Gospel music

If there was ever a season where Gospel music practically became an integral part of mainstream culture, it’s now. Although there’s still so much to be done, we must also not neglect the fact that we have come a long way. The journey is far but we aren’t where we started.

When I see younger folks [well, not like I’m too old anyways] jam to the likes of Tim Godfrey, Ada Ehi, Nathaniel Bassey, Sinach, Frank Edwards and yeah! Hillsong, Bethel Music, Jesus Culture and all the singers/music groups I can’t mention right now I’m amazed at how God has journeyed us through. Not only should we go through these moments, I believe that it is also of importance that we preserve and document the present transition moments for the sake of the future and also celebrate those who are actively in the business of charting the path for Gospel music both in Nigeria and in the diaspora.

Truth be told, there is still a whole lot of untapped potential in the gospel music scene and whilst money shouldn’t be our ultimate goal, you can be rest assured that you can make enough money in that scene. [It just might not be the “tatty” billion though. LOL]. We have only limited our vision to the performance section of the Gospel Music Industry and it’s time to change our paradigm.

Gospel lyrics NG kicked off on the 31st May, 2014, with a mission to advance Kingdom Culture via music and at the time had no one visit or view the site. As painful and discouraging as that would have seemed, Rufus Oyemade, Founder of Gospel lyrics NG stuck with the vision and the dedication to make it work. It’s 3 years now since Gospel Lyrics NG and not only have they saved us from humming during worship, they have also recorded a milestone of over 1000 gospel lyrics, 200 thousand monthly visits and 83k fans/followers.

The Church Blog celebrates with Gospel LyricsNG for inspiring us once again with their story of consistency, hope and more importantly, Faith. Happy Anniversary.

Happy birthday to us 🙌🎂 Approx,

1, 000 gospel lyrics

200k monthly visits

2.4 million total visits

83k fans/followers We say thank you 😘😍 pic.twitter.com/xubKzUD68a — GospelLyrics.com.ng (@GospelLyricsNG) May 31, 2017

God bless the entire Gospellyrics team💯🙏🙏🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥 — EwomaLuther-Abegunde (@elwoma) May 31, 2017

Congrats brother. The Gospel Lyrics Story is inspiring 😊😊 Happy Anniversary @GospelLyricsNG https://t.co/jVjsyzleVi — Bolu Akindele (@boluakindele) May 31, 2017